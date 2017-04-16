Scattered showers and storms this Easter Sunday.

A cold front will be moving through the Ohio Valley on this Easter Sunday. Expect scattered showers and storms today, but best chances will be this afternoon. Winds will be strong again out of the southwest with gusts as high as 30 MPH. There is a chance that a few storms may meet severe criteria. The main threat from storms will be gusty winds and heavy downpours.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 75

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler. Low 51

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High 69

A dry start to the work week, with highs still above normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s.