School shooting victim Logan Cole throws out honorary first pitch

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been almost three months, since a student opened fire inside a school bathroom at West Liberty Salem High School, seriously injuring high school junior Logan Cole. This past weekend, hundreds of people came out to support him as he threw out the first pitch at a local baseball game.

“I’ve learned not to take anything for granted,” Cole said. “Because I figured out it could all end right away. You don’t know when something could happen.”

That’s why the 17-year-old is taking time to soak up precious moments like Saturday’s. Cole threw out the honorary first pitch at West Liberty Ball Association’s annual opening day celebration. Hundreds of community members were dressed in orange head to toe to honor Cole’s heroic efforts back on January 20th.

“This is a terrific community,” West Liberty Ball Association President Dan LaRock said. “The events back in January have really brought a lot of people together.”

“It’s pretty encouraging,” Cole said. “I know it’s encouraging for other people at the school too. That we’re involved in this.”

Cole has been standing strong throughout his recovery. He was shot twice at close range by a 12-gauge shot gun, forcing him to wear a back brace. At one point, he said he had between 70 to 80 pellets inside his body.

“My brace is coming off on Thursday, which is pretty exciting,” Cole said. “I can’t wait for that. And the wounds are almost all the way closed up. The lead levels are still right around 40, which is high, but we are very thankful that they haven’t gone up any higher.”

Cole has been back at school now for a few weeks. He says things have started to somewhat get back to normal.

“A lot more people know me and I do definitely feel closer to the community.” Cole said. “Everybody has been so nice. So friendly. It’s been amazing.”

The court has yet to decide whether the alleged shooter 17-year-old Ely Serna will be tried as a juvenile or an adult. His next court appearance is on May 5th.