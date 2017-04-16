Tax specialists busy ahead of extended tax deadline

DAYTON/KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday is typically the deadline to file your taxes, but it got pushed back to Tuesday, April 18th.

“I would just rather keep the money in my checking account as long as I can,” said Greg Imboden who is waiting last second to do his taxes.

Imboden isn’t the only one who waits until the deadline to file taxes.

“For the last five days, I have been busy,” said Abdou Samb a tax specialist at Liberty Tax in Kettering.

Samb says that some of his tax-day clients owe more than people who get their taxes done in advance.

“All those people they know they are going to have to pay and they push their stuff to the last minute,” said Samb.

According to the IRS, 3.27 trillion dollars is pumped into the federal budget when people pay voluntarily.

70% of tax payers receive a refund and on average that check falls just below $3,000.

Tax Day usually falls on the 15th of April but because of the weekend and Patriots day, it got pushed back to April 18th.

“You would be surprised. Most of them don’t know the deadline has been pushed back. Most people think the deadline is still today,” said Samb.

Samb sees a burden lifted from his clients when they finish their taxes and he hopes that people see where their money is going.

“They think the government is wasting their tax dollar. I try to tell them, look, the reason why you have roads, this is why you have bridges, this is why you have a fire department. Most of the money you pay in taxes goes to that.”

Samb says the best time to get your taxes done is in March. He also says that’s when it’s the most quiet in their office.