2017 Tax Day deals: Free beer, free cookies, and more

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tax Day is a few days later this year, but one thing remains the same: Companies are offering deals to customers as a way to celebrate the end of tax season.

All deals are on April 18 unless stated otherwise. Check with your local store for participation information.

Arby’s: Certain locations offer free curly fries on Tuesday.

Bob Evans: Get 30 percent off your entire purchase with this coupon.

Boston Market: The Tax Day special includes one half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, a regular fountain drink and a cookie.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Get a Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40 from April 12-19.

Great American Cookie: Get a free Birthday Cake Cookie for stopping in.

Hooters: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more. Some locations offer this deal Saturday through Tuesday, while others are only offering it on Tuesday.

Hungry Howie’s: Get a medium 1-topping pizza for 15 cents when you buy a large 1-topping pizza at regular menu price–available Monday-Wednesday.

McDonald’s: Customers can buy a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for just a penny when they purchase one at regular price.

Planet Fitness: The popular gym is partnering with HydroMassage to give away a free massage through April 22.

Sonic: Get a single-patty cheeseburger for half price.

World of Beer: Enjoy a free select beer or $5 off at participating locations.

 

List compiled via NBC South Florida, RetailMeNot, and companies’ individual websites.

