Company introduces first clear coffee drink in the world

Coffee fans around the world are sharing their excitement for this new caffeine fix on social media.

The British-based creators of CLR CFF say it’s the first colorless coffee on the market.

According to the company, the coffee is made from Arabica coffee beans and pure water, and produced by “methods which have never been used before”.

It’s unclear what those methods are and a full ingredient list was not released.

But, the company says the transparent coffee will do wonders for your teeth, as the dark color of other coffees tends to stain those pearly whites.

The coffee is available for purchase online, but it isn’t cheap.

A two-pack will cost you about $7.50.