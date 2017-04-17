Bystander injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are on the scene of a shooting Monday morning.

They were called to the 1800 block of Germantown St. around 11 a.m. Sgt. John Riegel tells 2 NEWS a woman was shot in the leg while working in her kitchen. She was not the intended target.

“It appears at this point that the shooters did try to target one individual,” Sgt. Riegel said. “However, they hit the bystander and missed their intended target.”

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is expected to be OK. Four to five rifle rounds entered the woman’s home.

According to a witness, a car pulled up with one man driving and another with a rifle. He told 2 NEWS the men were targeting him, but they missed him and shot through his neighbor’s apartment.

Dayton police confirm they have a description of the suspects and vehicle, but they are not releasing it at this time.