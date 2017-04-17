Egg hunt tragedy: 7-year-old drowns

BEAUMONT, Texas (NBC News) – Easter celebrations ended in tragedy at a Beaumont, Texas park Sunday when a 7-year-old boy fell into the Neches River and drowned.

The boy was playing along the edge of one of the docks when he fell into the water according to police.

The children had just finished an Easter egg hunt and were playing with squirt guns when the 7-year-old was shot in the eye and fell off of the dock, according to witnesses.

The boy did not know how to swim according to family friends.

