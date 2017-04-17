Former, current officials in Ohio village charged with theft

MOUNT STERLING, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a former mayor and a current administrative assistant for an Ohio village have been indicted on charges of theft in office.

A statement from Ohio Auditor Dave Yost said the indictments unsealed Monday charge former Mount Sterling Mayor Charles Neff and current administrative assistant Bonnie Liff each with two counts of theft in office. The charges relate to allegations of allowing funds to be cashed out for vacation and sick leave. Neff also was indicted on falsification and dereliction-of-duty counts.

Numerous calls Monday to phone numbers for Neff and Liff were met with busy signals. Court records don’t list attorneys for them.

The indictments follow similar ones against a former administrator and a former fiscal officer for the village about 25 miles south of Columbus.

