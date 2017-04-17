Local attorney warns of crimes on social media

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A local attorney is warning that we could begin to see more violent crimes taking place on social media.

Following Sunday’s live broadcast on Facebook of a deadly shooting in Cleveland he’s concerned about the direction social media is headed.

Cyberspace attorney, Andrew Rossow says social media plays a major role in how suspects are traced and prosecuted. He says what happened on Facebook Live in Cleveland is disturbing, but may just be the beginning.

“People are starting to live through their devices and online technology. Hiding behind their Facebook user names or Twitter handles, thinking people can’t find them,” said Rossow with the Gregory M. Gantt Co., L.P.A law firm.

He says if you see a crime on social media, call law enforcement immediately. Also, if you think what you’re posting is private, it’s not. He says Facebook’s policy allows posts to be traced if requested through the legal system.

“You hope people understand right from wrong, but some people don’t and unfortunately, the next thing is going to be what is the next thing that’s going to happen,” he said.

 

