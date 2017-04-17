Man threatens to shoot police before arrest in Dayton

By Published:
Generic Police LIghts 2

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody, after threatening to shoot police officers in Dayton.

Police went to a home in the 5300 block of Middlebury Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday night.

Officers were looking for a man with multiple drug-related felony warrants.

When police arrived, the man threatened to shoot officers, prompting a call for SWAT officers to respond to the scene.

A standoff ensued that lasted more than two hours, before the man surrendered around midnight.

No one was hurt during the standoff.

Police have not released the man’s name yet.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s