Man threatens to shoot police before arrest in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody, after threatening to shoot police officers in Dayton.
Police went to a home in the 5300 block of Middlebury Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday night.
Officers were looking for a man with multiple drug-related felony warrants.
When police arrived, the man threatened to shoot officers, prompting a call for SWAT officers to respond to the scene.
A standoff ensued that lasted more than two hours, before the man surrendered around midnight.
No one was hurt during the standoff.
Police have not released the man’s name yet.