Man threatens to shoot police before arrest in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody, after threatening to shoot police officers in Dayton.

Police went to a home in the 5300 block of Middlebury Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday night.

Officers were looking for a man with multiple drug-related felony warrants.

When police arrived, the man threatened to shoot officers, prompting a call for SWAT officers to respond to the scene.

A standoff ensued that lasted more than two hours, before the man surrendered around midnight.

No one was hurt during the standoff.

Police have not released the man’s name yet.