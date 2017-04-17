Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office monitoring social media crimes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is tracking the deadly shooting out of Cleveland that was broadcast live on Facebook over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office has a Criminal Intelligence Center that conducts analysis, research and collects data.

“Unfortunately, that’s the reality today, right? The tools, the apps, the predominance of cellphones. It’s just a fact of life,” said Bruce Langos, the director of the Montgomery County’s Criminal Intelligence Center.

Langos is one of thousands who says he watched Steve Stephens shoot and kill a man on a live broadcast on Facebook.

“It’s horrific. I’m disappointed someone would take an innocent life,” said Langos.

He oversees a team in Dayton that combs through social media.

“We can look at their social media environment, what their activity is like, whatever it might be.”

They enter key words into a data system that alerts them to potential suspicious activity.

“That runs on our desktops that allows us to look at a series of phrases, acronyms that we can put into a search,” he said.

After learning about the shooting and manhunt out of Cleveland, Langos said his agency did a search for Stephens in the Miami Valley to see if he had any reason to come here.

“We did not find any known associations in our region,” said Langos.