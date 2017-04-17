Murder trial begins for former Dayton pastor

Pastor Torace Weaver is being led into the Public Safety Building in Dayton after being indicted on murder charges. (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The murder trial of a former Dayton pastor begins on Monday morning.

Torace Weaver mugshot/Montgomery County Jail

Torace Weaver is facing multiple charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his 2-year-old foster son Stanley Thomas.

Police found Thomas unresponsive at the King of Glory church on Genessee Avenue in Dayton on November 18, 2015.

Thomas was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After conducting an autopsy, Thomas’ cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities arrested Weaver, who claimed the boy was hurt while falling from a table. Weaver, 37, faces charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, child endangering reckless homicide and obstructing official business. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Weaver’s wife Shureka also faces a charge of endangering children.

 

