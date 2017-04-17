NCAA set to announce host city for 2019-2022 First Four

NCAA First Four at Dayton UD Arena.
NCAA First Four at Dayton UD Arena. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The NCAA is expected to announce who will host the first four beyond 2018 on Tuesday.

Dayton is one of four cities vying for the chance to host the games from 2019-2022.  The other three cities include Evansville, Hershey and Detroit.

When it comes to hosting the First Four it’s about more than just basketball for Dayton.  There’s a lot of pride and money on the line.

What began here as a single play-in game back in 2001, expanded to the First Four in 2011.  The event has generated upwards of $4.5 million every year for the host city.

Last August Dayton submitted the bid to host the games through 2022.

