New Dayton Fisher house set to break ground soon

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new Fisher House is set to break ground at the Dayton VA Medical Center. The $6.5 M building will be two stories, 16 bedrooms, and 13,500 sq. ft

The structure of the construction contact is such that they’ll be working 16 hours a day to get it done, said Chris Stanley, executive director of the Fisher-Nightingale Houses.

He said it is an aggressive timeline, but they hope to break ground in early July. He thanked some significant donations to help get the ball rolling on this project.

“We help a lot of families,” said Stanley. He said military families come from all over the world for treatment here at home.

“Doesn’t matter if they’re active duty, guard, reserve, retired or a veteran, and it doesn’t matter what branch of service,” he said. “Last year we took care of 1,041 families alone at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and we’ve helped over 20,000 families in the last 27 years.”

At the end of the month will be their big, annual fundraiser. The 2017 All-American Evening will be Saturday, April 29 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Tickets are $85. There will be an all-you-can-eat gourmet buffet, beer and wine tasting, sodas and entertainment.

Money goes to support the Dayton Fisher Houses. Stanley said the event raises about 25-30% of their annual budget.

 

 

 

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s