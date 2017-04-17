New Dayton Fisher house set to break ground soon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new Fisher House is set to break ground at the Dayton VA Medical Center. The $6.5 M building will be two stories, 16 bedrooms, and 13,500 sq. ft

The structure of the construction contact is such that they’ll be working 16 hours a day to get it done, said Chris Stanley, executive director of the Fisher-Nightingale Houses.

He said it is an aggressive timeline, but they hope to break ground in early July. He thanked some significant donations to help get the ball rolling on this project.

“We help a lot of families,” said Stanley. He said military families come from all over the world for treatment here at home.

“Doesn’t matter if they’re active duty, guard, reserve, retired or a veteran, and it doesn’t matter what branch of service,” he said. “Last year we took care of 1,041 families alone at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and we’ve helped over 20,000 families in the last 27 years.”

At the end of the month will be their big, annual fundraiser. The 2017 All-American Evening will be Saturday, April 29 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Tickets are $85. There will be an all-you-can-eat gourmet buffet, beer and wine tasting, sodas and entertainment.

Money goes to support the Dayton Fisher Houses. Stanley said the event raises about 25-30% of their annual budget.