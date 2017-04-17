Police: Child, mother strangled to death by man

By Published: Updated:
police-lights-night_1384196294276_4084896_ver1.0_640_480

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged with felony murder in the strangling a woman and her 2-year-old son at a home in suburban Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera says 32-year-old Brandon Williams was arrested at a gas station after the deaths Sunday night. The mother died Monday morning at a hospital, a day after her son’s death.

Pihera says the homeowner told police that Williams is his son and that the suspect choked the child and women who was renting a room at the home. Police say the homeowner was working outside on a car during the attack.

Williams was taken to the Gwinnett County Detention Center and is being held without bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s