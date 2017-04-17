Police: No motive known for Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities searching multiple states for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a Cleveland man say they have no idea what led up to what they say appears to be a random shooting.

Cleveland’s police chief said Monday that only Steve Stephens knows the answer.

Police say the 37-year-old Stephens shot a Cleveland retiree picking up aluminum cans Sunday and then posted a video of the killing on Facebook.

In the video, Stephens names a woman and tells the victim, Robert Godwin Sr., that “she’s the reason that this is about to happen to you.”

Authorities say Stephens is considered armed and dangerous and could be anywhere.

Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams says authorities have already searched every location Stephens has been associated with in the Cleveland area.

