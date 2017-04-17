Potential gubernatorial candidates’ driving records reviewed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A review of the driving records of potential Ohio gubernatorial candidates shows some have better records than others.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that it reviewed the driving records of four Republicans and five Democrats considering a run for Ohio governor in 2018.

The newspaper reports Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle records show the only one with no traffic tickets or crashes was Republican Mike DeWine, Ohio’s current attorney general.

The review found that former attorney general Rich Cordray, a Democrat, had the most speeding tickets, with five since 1998. The potential candidate with the most crashes was Senate Democrat Joe Schiavoni, with three since 2007. The review also found he had four speeding tickets.

None of those reviewed had impaired driving charges. All had valid driver’s licenses.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news