Preble County boy drowns in pool Sunday

LEWISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews were called to a home in Lewisburg Sunday after a boy into a pool.

The Preble County Sheriff said Monday. Lewisburg Fire and EMS crews, as well as Preble County Deputies, were called to a home in the 4000 block of State Route 502 North around 10:30 Sunday morning.

A 911 caller told authorities a young boy fell into a pool and was not breathing.

The child was immediately taken to Kettering’s Preble Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation shows the child was two-years-old and was able to leave the house without the knowledge of the parents or the other children inside the house. The child is believed to have been unaccounted for approximately 30 minutes before the child’s mother found him in an above ground pool.

The Sheriff’s Office said the parents removed the child and immediately began CPR.

The child was transferred to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The case remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.

