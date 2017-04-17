Rue21 planning to close more than half its stores

WARRENDALE, Pa. (WKBN) – A popular clothing store has decided to close about 400 of its locations nationwide.

The two closest rue21 stores are at the Dayton Mall in Miamisburg and Fairfield Commons Mall in Beavercreek.

On April 15, the company posted the following statement on its official Facebook page:

“It’s true – we are closing some stores. It was a difficult but necessary decision. We still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business.”

The store’s website says it has over 700 stores in 48 states in shopping malls, outlets and strip centers.

Rue21, formerly known as Pennsylvania Fashions, was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Warrendale, just north of Pittsburgh.

For a complete list of store closings, visit rue21’s website.

