Survey: Americans are outsourcing your household chores

(NBC News) More Americans are outsourcing their household chores.

A survey of 2,500 members of Angie’s List found nearly half farming out yardwork and a third outsourcing house cleaning this year.

Just in time for this new found demand to find someone to do those chores comes an app for the handyman industry called “TAKL”, founded by Nashville’s Willis Johnson.

“We know we are a different industry. We know that people have to trust us more,” Johnson says.

It works like this: Go on the app, state the chore you need tackled and a provider like Corey Bates will respond.

“I assemble Ikea Furniture, I mow lawns. do all kinds of jobs that allow me to use my hands,” Bates explains.

The Angie’s List survey found all age groups, younger as well as older homeowners, willing to hire someone to do household chores.

“It allows people to have more time with their familes than on these chores that they don’t really want to do,” Bates says.

 

