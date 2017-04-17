Teen accused in Ohio teen’s fatal shooting pleads not guilty

By Published:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 17-year-old boy accused of firing the shots that killed one teen and wounded another has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and aggravated robbery in an Ohio juvenile court.

The Blade in Toledo reports the suspect pleaded not guilty Monday in Toledo. Police say he fired at least two shots into a vehicle carrying 17-year-old Collin Doyle and a 16-year-old boy. Doyle died. The wounded 16-year-old is expected to survive.

READ MORE: Teen accused in teen’s fatal shooting in Ohio arrested

It couldn’t immediately be determined if the suspect has an attorney. Prosecutors plan to ask that the case be transferred to adult court.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.

Court records say the shooting occurred during a robbery. Two men and another juvenile are charged with complicity to both murder and aggravated robbery.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s