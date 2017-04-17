VP Pence says “era of strategic patience is over” with North Korea

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center left, is greeted by U.S. and South Korean soldiers upon his arrival at Camp Bonifas outside of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), near the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, in Paju, South Korea, Monday, April 17, 2017. Pence visited a military base near the Demilitarized Zone, a day after the North conducted a failed missile launch. He is in South Korea as part of a 10-day tour of Asia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

PANMUNJOM, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says the “era of strategic patience is over” with North Korea, expressing impatience with the unwillingness of the North Korean regime to move toward ridding itself of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Pence tells reporters near the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea that President Donald Trump is hopeful that China will use their “extraordinary levers” to pressure the North to abandon their weapons.

He says there was a “period of patience” over the years but “the era of strategic patience is over.” He says the Trump administration hopes their clarity will be received in North Korea, adding the U.S. and its allies will achieve its objectives through “peaceable means or ultimately by whatever means are necessary” to protect South Korea and stabilize the region.

Pence warned that the North Korean people and military “should not mistake the resolve of the United States of America to stand with our allies.”

Pence tells reporters near the DMZ that the alliance between South Korea and the U.S. is “ironclad” and is reiterating that “all options are on the table” to pressure North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons and missile program.
Pence visited a military base near the DMZ, Camp Bonifas, for a briefing with military leaders and to meet with American troops stationed there.
His 10-day tour of Asia comes as tensions grow in the wake of North Korea’s latest missile test.

