VP Pence says “era of strategic patience is over” with North Korea

PANMUNJOM, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says the “era of strategic patience is over” with North Korea, expressing impatience with the unwillingness of the North Korean regime to move toward ridding itself of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Pence tells reporters near the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea that President Donald Trump is hopeful that China will use their “extraordinary levers” to pressure the North to abandon their weapons.

He says there was a “period of patience” over the years but “the era of strategic patience is over.” He says the Trump administration hopes their clarity will be received in North Korea, adding the U.S. and its allies will achieve its objectives through “peaceable means or ultimately by whatever means are necessary” to protect South Korea and stabilize the region.

Pence warned that the North Korean people and military “should not mistake the resolve of the United States of America to stand with our allies.”