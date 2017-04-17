Warren County inmate fails to return from furlough

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they are looking for a woman who failed to return to the jail after a court-ordered furlough.

Forty-three-year-old Susan Gilbert, who was being held for failure to appear for child support, was to report to the Warren County Jail Friday at noon but did not show.

Gilbert no faces additional charges of misdemeanor escape in the Lebanon Municipal Court.

Anone who has information about where Gilbert can be found is asked to call law enforcement.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news