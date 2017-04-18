8-year-old eyed in daycare death of 1-year-old

MUSKEGON, MI (WOOD) – An 8-year-old is a person of interest in the death of a 1-year-old at a Muskegon, Michigan home day care Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis confirmed Monday.

“I personally have never dealt with a case like this in my entire career,” Lewis said.

Korey Brown’s mother, Bryanna Reasonover, said her baby was found dead Friday morning at Keysha Keepers home day care.

Reasonover said she dropped off four children at the day care Thursday night and went to pick them up after work the next morning.

“One of the ladies who worked at the day care was like, ‘Oh, Korey is knocked out. I changed his diaper. He didn’t even wake up,'” Reasonover recalled on Monday.

Korey was in a Pack ‘n Play. Reasonover said that the way he was lying left one side of his face covered.

There were bruises and bite marks on his face, finger and stomach and that his head was swollen.

