Big job fair just got bigger

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the biggest hiring fairs in the Miami Valley is next week.

The Dayton Engineering, Technology & Security Clearance Career Fair will be Tuesday, April 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“It’s a job fair for engineering and technology professionals,” said Carrie Dunham, vice president of Expo Experts, hosting the job fair. “It’s for experienced-level candidates, so it’s not for recent graduates.”

She said they require that candidates have two years working experience after a degree in order to attend the event.

Dunham said they’ve been holding this event in Dayton for 20 years and this is the biggest year yet. She said there are 20 employers booked, and counting, and they expect 250-300 attendees.

In the interview with 2 News, she also discussed what to expect, some of the big-name companies who will be there, and what you need to bring with you.

The job fair is open to the public, click here for more information and requirements.