Business could be first drive-thru pot shop in Colorado

By Published:

PARACHUTE, Colo. (AP) — A business believed to be Colorado’s first drive-thru marijuana shop is set to open.

The Rifle Citizen Telegram reports that customers will be able to pull their cars into the Tumbleweed Express Drive-Thru starting Thursday, the unofficial 4/20 marijuana holiday.

The shop is located in the western Colorado town of Parachute.

Robert Goulding, a spokesman for the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, says the agency isn’t aware of any other drive-thru pot shops in Colorado.

He says the business will have to comply with regulations that apply to every marijuana shop.

That means no one under 21 will be allowed, even in the back seat of a car. Since no pot can be visible outside the shop, vehicles will drive into a bay in the former car wash to get to the sale window.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s