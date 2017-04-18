Dayton man arrested on drug charges in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff says a tip and a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man for drug possession Sunday.

Sheriff Michael Simpson said on Sunday deputies stopped a 2006 Chevrolet Astro van on U.S. 127 near the Pilot Truck Stop for a traffic violation around 1:45 a.m.

The driver, 54-yaer-old Anthony Graham from Dayton, was driving with a suspended license, according to the Sheriff.

After being placed under arrest, Graham tried to ingest several capsules of suspected drugs. Deputies were able to prevent him from actually swallowing the drugs and recovered 42 clear capsules and three small baggies containing drugs.

Deputies tested two of the three drugs and determined that they were cocaine and methamphetamine. The third drug is suspected to be heroin. All of the drugs will be sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab in Dayton for testing.

Deputies also seized $1,165 in cash.

The Sheriff says during an interview, Graham admitted he comes to Preble County from Dayton to sell drugs.

Deputies have charged Graham with:

Possession of Heroin, 5th Degree Felony

Possession of Cocaine, 5th Degree Felony

Aggravated Possession of Drugs, 5th Degree Felony

Tampering With Evidence, 3rd Degree Felony

Driving Under Suspension, 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Graham was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court Monday. Bond was set at $10,000. Graham posted bond Tuesday and has been released from the Preble County Jail.

