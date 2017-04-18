Dragons pound out season high 15 hits in 11-2 romp over Lugnuts

Dayton, Ohio—Brantley Bell was 3 for 3 with a double and two runs batted in to lead the Dayton Dragons to an 11-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday night at Fifth Third Field. The Dragons built a 9-0 lead over the first four innings, getting four runs in the first and five more in the fourth.

The Dragons collected a season-high 15 hits in the game. Along with Bell’s three hits, Michael Beltre, Tyler Stephenson, T.J. Friedl, and Hector Vargas each had two hits. Bell, Beltre, Stephenson, and John Sansone each drove in two runs. Taylor Trammell had a hit to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games. All nine players in the Dragons lineup had at least one hit.

The win lifted the Dragons back into sole possession of first place in the Midwest League’s East Division with an 8-4 record. Lansing fell to 7-5 on the season.

Dragons starting pitcher Scott Moss earned his first Midwest League win. He worked five and one-third innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Aaron Fossas replaced Moss with one out in the sixth and did not allow a run over three and two-thirds innings to earn a save. Fossas allowed one hit with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Dragons (8-4) host Lansing (7-5) in the rubber match of the series on Wednesday night at 7:00 at Fifth Third Field. Wennington Romero (1-0, 4.35) will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Patrick Murphy (1-0, 4.91).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.