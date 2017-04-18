Suspected drunk driver causes 4-alarm fire in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving a suspected drunk driver sparked a four-alarm fire in Sidney late on Monday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of N. Ohio Avenue.

Fire officials say a man driving a pickup truck ran over a curb and hit a building, striking a gas line.

The ruptured gas line caused a fire to ignite that quickly spread through the building.

Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions came together to fight the fire. While crews were able to save the outside of the building, the inside was destroyed after the roof collapsed.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck is suspected of driving under the influence. He was arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail.

The driver’s name has not been released yet.

No one was hurt during the fire.

Fire officials have not given an estimate for the financial damage to the building.

Several roads were shut down as crews battled the fire. Fire officials say they hoped to have all roads reopened in time for the morning commute on Tuesday.