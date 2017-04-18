First Four staying in Dayton, big win for Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the next five years UD Arena will be the place to be for the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

The University of Dayton and its First Four local organizing committee learned Tuesday that their bid to keep the games in Dayton thru 2022 was approved. Their fight to keep the opening round of the tournament did not come easy. They had to beat out three other cities.

UD Vice President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said he and the rest of the First Four organizing committee received the great news like everyone else on NCAA.com. UD was one of 600 sites that submitted bids across the country to host their preliminary rounds and finals for multiple sports and division games.

“We’re the only ones who wanted this to start. And when we look back at the early 2000’s we were the ones that were willing to take it. And as time moved on and we built it and people saw what It could do for region, for a university, for a city, other people started to get into it, so we wanted to protect that aggressively and fiercely and I think we did that and that was evident by getting all four years together,” Sullivan said.

Although their bid to keep the First Four in the Gem City, UD Arena was not chosen to as a host site for the first and second rounds this time around. Columbus will host the first and second rounds of the tournament in 2019 and Cincinnati in 2022.

Eric Farrell with the big hoopla says the anticipation was so high, it felt like selection Sunday all over again.

“You know although we’re thrilled to have it today, you know work is going to start later this evening and tomorrow to see what’s next, how can we continue this momentum. You know we’re honored that we get to host it. This isn’t something we take for granted and I think the bid continues to show that,” Farrell said.

Athletic officials told 2 NEWS, moving forward they are planning to make several upgrades to the UD Arena and are discussing ways to improve the First Four experience even more to make sure Dayton is a prime location for the games in the future and to keep the $4.5 million revenue generating event in the region.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news