Franklin Police looking for burglary suspect

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Franklin Police are looking for a man in connection with a burglary that happened on April 10.

Police say 33-year-old Brian Carpenter is wanted for a burglary that happened in the area of Victoria Drive.

If you have any information about where Carpenter you are asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 937-746-2882.

