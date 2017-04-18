Franklin Police looking for burglary suspect

By Published: Updated:
Brian Carpenter is wanted by the Franklin Police in connection with an April 10 burglary. (Photo: Franklin Police)
Franklin Police are looking for this man, Brian Carpenter. (Photo: Franklin Police)

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Franklin Police are looking for a man in connection with a burglary that happened on April 10.

Police say 33-year-old Brian Carpenter is wanted for a burglary that happened in the area of Victoria Drive.

If you have any information about where Carpenter you are asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 937-746-2882.

