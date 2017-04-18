High school senior answers ‘here’ on roll call for 13 years

By Published:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A senior in Mississippi at Starkville High School is on track to graduate with a 13-year record of perfect attendance.

Jackson Rosinski hasn’t missed a single day of school since starting kindergarten, the Commercial Dispatch reported.

That is nearly 2,400 days of hitting the books without a sick day — or a skip day.

The 17-year-old said he never set a goal of perfect attendance. It just happened.

“Some days, schooling is just something you don’t want to do,” he said. “But I always push it to the side because, once you get there, it’s OK.”

His parents, David and Nadine Rosinski, said their son has been healthy, and everyone in the family likes order and routine. The only close call happened one day when Nadine had a flat tire. A neighbor stepped in and took her son to school.

“After the first five years, he got a plaque for perfect attendance,” Nadine Rosinski said. “Then, he got another one after the next five years. It just kept going. There wasn’t a reason he should miss school and Jackson never really needed much convincing.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s