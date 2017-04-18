NCAA First Four Tournament to stay in Dayton, OSU hosts rounds 1 and 2

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDTN) – The First Four Tournament will stay in Dayton through 2022, according to the NCAA.

The NCAA has selected more than 600 host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III to be held from 2017-18 through 2021-22.

Is an NCAA Championship coming to YOUR town? Sites announced through 2022: https://t.co/3nluftQVD7 #NCAAHost pic.twitter.com/1yUxibCimo — NCAA (@NCAA) April 18, 2017

Rounds 1 and 2 of the NCAA Tournament in 2019 will be held at Ohio State University.

In a release, the NCAA said there were 43 states selected to host at least one round of an NCAA championship, with Pennsylvania leading the way with a total of 53. Florida was awarded the second most with 51, while Indiana totaled 41, the third highest. Buoyed with a total of six fall championships for the 2018 Division II National Championships Festival, Pittsburgh was awarded 22 preliminary rounds and finals, the most of any city.

“We want to thank everyone who submitted a bid for this cycle of championship site selections and for their continued commitment during the process,” said Joni Comstock, NCAA senior vice president of championships. “We look forward to working with our membership, the cities and local organizing committees who may host for the first time, as well as the groups who will repeat as host sites. I also want to acknowledge and thank the sports committees that reviewed these exceptional bids and made the selections based on providing the best possible experience for our student-athletes, coaches and spectators.”

Six championships were not included in this bid cycle. Division I baseball, Division I softball, Division I men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, which is tallied as two separate championships, and the Football Championship Subdivision game were omitted due to existing contracts. The sixth championship, Division III women’s ice hockey, does not select predetermined sites.

