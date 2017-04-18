Police: 39 students in Idaho rollover bus crash

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho sheriff says a bus carrying 39 students rolled over in a central Idaho crash on Tuesday and at least 11 have been taken to hospitals.

Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez says the bus crashed for unknown reasons on an open stretch of rural road where the speed limit is 65 mph.

He says none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

He says the bus was taking students from Carey School to a track meet. Idaho State Police are investigating.

Six of the students were taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, two of them by air.

Five more students were transported to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Rodriguez says most of the students were transported back to Carey School.

