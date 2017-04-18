Preble Shawnee on lockdown, to release students early

CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) — Preble Shawnee Junior/Senior High Schools is on precautionary lockdown due to a written threat at the school.

The schools went into lockdown just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. All students are being kept in classrooms.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office says there is no immediate threat, and everyone is safe.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office are searching the building room by room to make sure everything is safe.

Once the search is complete, students will be sent home with an early release.

The sheriff’s office says parents should not go to the school.

Parents who usually pick up their students at the school can go to the 1st Baptist Church in Camden at the corner of U.S. 127 and S.R. 725.

The school will announce the early release time on Facebook, Twitter and through the school’s one alert system.