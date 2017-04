DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A robbery suspect was arrested after crashing a vehicle just minutes after the alleged crime.

Police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed near the intersection of Oxford Avenue and Catalpa Drive in Dayton around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Barely 15 minutes later, the suspect vehicle in the robbery crashed at the intersection of North Euclid Avenue and Cornell Drive.

Police took one person into custody.

No one was hurt in the robbery or the crash.