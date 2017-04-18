Sidney dance studio damaged by 4-alarm fire

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A four-alarm fire in Sidney on Monday damaged three businesses in the historic downtown district, including a local dance studio. A city official said the fire was a devastating blow to downtown revitalization efforts, while the director of the local theater called the damage, heartbreaking.

The fire was sparked after a pickup truck jumped the curb and hit the building’s gas line.

Sidney Fire Department Deputy Chief Cameron Haller said that created a “blowtorch” effect with the flames stretching from the first floor up to the attic.

READ MORE: Suspected drunk driver causes 4-alarm fire in Sidney

An art studio called J Lynn Ceramics and Gifts was destroyed. A nearby thrift shop also sustained damage, as did Sharon’s School of Dance, a ballet studio that has an upcoming dance recital in just three weeks.

Sarah Barr, the executive director of the Sidney Theater, described Sharon’s School of Dance as a staple to not only the Sidney art community but the city at large.

“It’s a historical building, as well as so many lives have been touched through Sharon’s School of Dance and Sidney Dance company. To have that tragedy happen to them is heartbreaking,” Barr said.

“The entire Shelby county community is affected by this. This is part of our every day lives.”

Amy Breinich, executive director of Sidney Alive, the city’s downtown revitalization committee said the fire is especially personal for her, as her nine-year-old daughter has been dancing at Sharon’s School of Dance since she was three.

“It’s devastating,” she said.

“It’s devastating for the owners. It’s devastating for the kids that are involved. It’s devastating for the family of the gentleman who crashed into the building.

“It’s just all around not a good situation but we’re going to make it through because we are a tight knit community and we care about each other and that’s what we do.”

Haller said it took between 85 and 100 fire fighters three hours to extinguish the blaze.

He said it was a mutual effort to keep the flames contained with fire officials from nearly every department in the county coming in to assist.

Haller said although many of the school’s props were destroyed, thanks to a quick response by fire officials, the costumes only sustained smoke and water damage.

“Overall, unlucky obviously- a truck hits your building and something catches on fire, that’s a bad day,” Haller said.

“But with the crews’ quick response and their action and all the hard work from all our help and our mutual aid companies, at the end of the day, hopefully, the outfits and the costumes can be cleaned and the floors can be repaired, and she’ll be back in business. That’s what it’s all about.”

