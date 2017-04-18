Spring Safety

What is a stranger?
Make sure your children understand what a stranger is and who they can talk to if they are scared, police, teacher, coach, trusted adult
Know where your children are at all times.
Make sure they ask permission before going anywhere and notify you if they go somewhere else. Make sure they know phone numbers to contact you or other family members.
Teach children to trust their instincts.
Tell them if they ever feel scared or uncomfortable, they should get away as fast as they can and tell an adult.
Teach your children to be assertive.
Make sure they know that it’s okay to say no to an adult and to run away from adults in dangerous situations.
Use the buddy system!

