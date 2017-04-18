Violent Albuquerque cop crash caught on camera

By Published:

(KOB/NBC News) – Security camera video shows a violent collision that sent four people to the hospital, including two children and an Albuquerque police officer.

In the video you can see the officer’s patrol car speed into an intersection, then smash into another vehicle making a left turn.

Police say the officer was headed to a violent felony in progress and his emergency lights were on at the time of the crash.

Everyone involved was injured and transported to the hospital.

