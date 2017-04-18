(KOB/NBC News) – Security camera video shows a violent collision that sent four people to the hospital, including two children and an Albuquerque police officer.

In the video you can see the officer’s patrol car speed into an intersection, then smash into another vehicle making a left turn.

Police say the officer was headed to a violent felony in progress and his emergency lights were on at the time of the crash.

Everyone involved was injured and transported to the hospital.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news