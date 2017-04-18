Woman escapes after crashing car into pond

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A car ran off the road and into a pond in Springfield on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday about a car in a pond in the 1500 block of Snyder Park Road.

According to police, the car is completely submerged.

Early reports indicate a woman was driving the car. She was able to get out of the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

