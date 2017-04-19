1 killed in triple car crash in Greene County

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was killed and four others injured in a crash in Greene County Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the three-vehicle accident on U.S. 68 South near Spring Valley-Paintersville Road. The initial call came in as a rollover crash around 4 p.m.

According to investigators, the at-fault driver was behind the wheel of the blue Toyota. The woman went left of center on U.S. 68 and slammed head-on into the burgundy Chevy Suburban, which landed on its top. A third vehicle, a black pickup, also rear-ended the Suburban.

Lt. Matt Schmenk told 2 NEWS it’s too early to determine if speed, drugs or distracted driving was a factor in the crash, but confirmed the person who died was not wearing a seat belt.

“We don’t have any idea why the driver in the blue vehicle went left of center right now, but we do have investigators that are going to be talking to her,” Schmenk said. “Obviously, it’s nothing that you know we like seeing. It’s nothing that you want to get used to seeing, you know, we do see it from time to time. Obviously, in Greene County we’ve had higher fatals than we had last year.”

Two people, according to OSP, were taken by CareFlight to the hospital. The conditions of those involved is unknown.

The crash shut down U.S. 68 in both directions for approximately four hours.

We will keep you updated on this story when more information becomes available.

