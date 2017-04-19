1 of 3 new polar bear cubs makes public debut at Ohio zoo

By Published:
Photo: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — A 5-month-old polar bear cub at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is the first of three new cubs there to make a public debut.

The central Ohio zoo says the public will have a chance to weigh in on a name for the female cub. She went on display Wednesday with her mother, a bear named Anana.

The zoo is inviting the public to vote on a name for the new cub. You can vote on the zoo’s website.

New polar bear cub debuts at Columbus Zoo

Anana and her sister, Aurora, each gave birth to twins last November. Anana’s other cub died. Both of Aurora’s cubs, a still-unnamed male and female, survived.

The Columbus Dispatch reports they were the only captive cubs born in the country last year.

The zoo says the cubs eventually will be on public display on a rotating schedule, not at the same time.

Their father is a bear named Nanuq.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s