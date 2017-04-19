1 of 3 new polar bear cubs makes public debut at Ohio zoo

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — A 5-month-old polar bear cub at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is the first of three new cubs there to make a public debut.

The central Ohio zoo says the public will have a chance to weigh in on a name for the female cub. She went on display Wednesday with her mother, a bear named Anana.

The zoo is inviting the public to vote on a name for the new cub. You can vote on the zoo’s website.

Anana and her sister, Aurora, each gave birth to twins last November. Anana’s other cub died. Both of Aurora’s cubs, a still-unnamed male and female, survived.

The Columbus Dispatch reports they were the only captive cubs born in the country last year.

The zoo says the cubs eventually will be on public display on a rotating schedule, not at the same time.

Their father is a bear named Nanuq.

