20th Annual Taste of Greene County

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – This weekend Beavercreek will be hosting the annual taste of Greene County.

President and CEO of Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, Ann Upthegrove-Vore, joins Five on 2 to give the details.

There are 24 restaurants participating this year presented by Soin Medical and Greene Memorial Hospital this Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The cost to attention is $25.00 for VIP admission, $15 for general admission and $6.00 for children.

For more information you can go to the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

