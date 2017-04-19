Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court Friday, April 14, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez stood trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool)

SHIRLEY, MA. (NBC NEWS) — NBC News has confirmed former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell.

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections confirms Hernandez hanged himself with a bed sheet in his cell early on Wednesday morning. He was pronounced dead at UMass Leominster hospital.

Officials say Hernandez tried to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

Hernandez was just found not guilty on a double murder charge for the shooting deaths of two men.

He was already serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez was serving his sentence at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

