Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell

SHIRLEY, MA. (NBC NEWS) — NBC News has confirmed former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell.

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections confirms Hernandez hanged himself with a bed sheet in his cell early on Wednesday morning. He was pronounced dead at UMass Leominster hospital.

Officials say Hernandez tried to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

Hernandez was just found not guilty on a double murder charge for the shooting deaths of two men.

He was already serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez was serving his sentence at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.