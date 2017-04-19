Beavercreek woman shares secret to longevity

By Published: Updated:
Beavercreek mayor Bob Stone proclaims April 23 Vivian Van Ausdal Day in the city. (WDTN Photo).

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek is celebrating a woman who has truly made a difference in the city and in Greene County.

Vivian Van Ausdal turns 103 years old on Sunday. Wednesday morning, the town she has lived in for more than 50 years honored her for the impact she has had on the community.

Beavercreek mayor Bob Stone proclaimed April 23 as Vivian Van Ausdal Day in the city of Beavercreek to recognize her contributions.

Van Ausdal was born in Darke County in 1914. She moved to Beavercreek in 1954 and taught English at the high school until 1977.

“She has lived by the advice of, see if this sounds familiar, Vivian. Keeping your interests in everything. Don’t let anyone baby you. And do what you can,” Stone said. “I was told those are some slogans that you kind of live by.”

We asked Vivian about the secret to her longevity. She said: eating!

“My favorite food was food,” Van Ausdal said.

Van Ausdal has been part of many groups in Beavercreek and Greene County, including ones involving her church, the library and education. She is also a member of the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s