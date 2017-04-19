Beavercreek woman shares secret to longevity

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek is celebrating a woman who has truly made a difference in the city and in Greene County.

Vivian Van Ausdal turns 103 years old on Sunday. Wednesday morning, the town she has lived in for more than 50 years honored her for the impact she has had on the community.

Beavercreek mayor Bob Stone proclaimed April 23 as Vivian Van Ausdal Day in the city of Beavercreek to recognize her contributions.

Van Ausdal was born in Darke County in 1914. She moved to Beavercreek in 1954 and taught English at the high school until 1977.

“She has lived by the advice of, see if this sounds familiar, Vivian. Keeping your interests in everything. Don’t let anyone baby you. And do what you can,” Stone said. “I was told those are some slogans that you kind of live by.”

We asked Vivian about the secret to her longevity. She said: eating!

“My favorite food was food,” Van Ausdal said.

Van Ausdal has been part of many groups in Beavercreek and Greene County, including ones involving her church, the library and education. She is also a member of the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news