Driver freed after crashing truck on 675 in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — First responders have freed a truck driver after he crashed on I-675 in Centerville.

The man, identified as a 52-year-old from Lebanon, was alert and moving when he was taken to an ambulance and removed to a local hospital.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on I-675 SB.

The right and center lanes of I-675 southbound are closed just north of the Ohio 48 exit because of the crash.

Police are asking people to avoid I-675 south between Wilmington and 48 because of the crash.

Authorities originally identified the vehicle as a semi. After investigating, the vehicle proved to be a truck hauling non-potable water.

2 News reporter Jake Ryle says the truck ran off the road and into the woods, going at least 20-30 yards into the tree line.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.