Driver freed after crashing truck on 675 in Centerville

By Published: Updated:
Scene of a semi crash on I-675 SB in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — First responders have freed a truck driver after he crashed on I-675 in Centerville.

A semi crash on I-675 SB in Centerville shuts down lanes of traffic

The man, identified as a 52-year-old from Lebanon, was alert and moving when he was taken to an ambulance and removed to a local hospital.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on I-675 SB.

The right and center lanes of I-675 southbound are closed just north of the Ohio 48 exit because of the crash.

Police are asking people to avoid I-675 south between Wilmington and 48 because of the crash.

Authorities originally identified the vehicle as a semi. After investigating, the vehicle proved to be a truck hauling non-potable water.

2 News reporter Jake Ryle says the truck ran off the road and into the woods, going at least 20-30 yards into the tree line.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s