Dayton man in jail after police chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was arrested after fleeing police in a stolen car Tuesday.

Damion Raglin, 21 was arrested after police say he was driving a stolen car and sped away when police spotted him, according to a police report.

Police spotted a black Chevy Impala near North Gettysburg Road and West Third Street in Dayton when it cut off other cars and sped away. When officers turned to follow the car it increased speed in an effort to get away.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol plane was in the area and police gave them a description of the vehicle which they were able to track and record on video.

According to a police report on the incident, the car was traveling fast enough to go airborne when it went over the railroad tracks near Germantown Street and Euclid St.

The car was seen by the OSP plane parking in a driveway in the 700 block of Crestmore Avenue and two men got out. Damion Raglin could be seen dropping a bag near the base of a fence between houses and the man went inside a house that was owned by a relative.

Police followed Raglin inside the home and arrested him. The keys to the stolen were found in his possession.

After reviewing the recording made by the OSP plane, police found the bag placed near the fence. The bag contained fentanyl and heroin.

Raglin was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and faces charges of drug possession, receiving stolen property and a probation violation.

