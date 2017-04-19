Garrett K’s 12 but Reds fall to Orioles 2-0

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ubaldo Jimenez allowed only a pair of singles while pitching into the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles overcame a dominating performance by Cincinnati rookie Amir Garrett, beating the Reds 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Jimenez (1-0) held the Reds to a pair of singles in the second inning and four walks overall in 7 2/3 innings, striking out three. Brad Brach pitched the ninth for his first save, completing the two-hitter and the Orioles’ first shutout of the season. The Orioles lost closer Zach Britton to a strained forearm on Sunday.

The Reds were shut out for the first time this season.

Garrett (2-1) tied the Reds’ modern record for a rookie left-hander by striking out 12 in seven innings.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s