KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) – Two female inmates are facing additional charges after they were accused of trying to break out of the jail in Scott County.

According to court documents, Lilly Murray and Tonya Ferrier were caught trying to dig through a wall at the jail on Friday. Authorities say the two tried to use a metal rod that was broken off from a bracket above a washing machine to dig through the wall.

Deputies said an inmate reported hearing somebody digging into the wall inside the maintenance room. Officers were able to determine that the maintenance room is next to the female pod. They notified corrections officers who found two inmates against the wall in their bottom bunk attempting to dig into the wall with the rod.

Both inmates admitted to vandalizing the wall with the rod, but also stated that the hole had been there a while before they added to it.