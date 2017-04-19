Miami Valley residents found to have bogus accounts in Chicago credit union

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights say they are investigating a very large identity theft case that involves a Chicago credit union.

The department posted to their Facebook page Wednesday saying the large-scale theft involves Alliant Credit Union based in Chicago. Police stress the credit union is a legitimate business and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators say a Huber Heights resident reported someone opened an account at the credit union in their name fraudulently. Police contacted the credit union and learned the fraud department had identified several fraudulent accounts from the Dayton are and suspected several hundred more accounts from this area were fraudulent.

Alliant Credit Union sent letters to the suspected fraudulent account holders earlier in the year requesting verification of the accounts but received little to no answer from them. The fraud department suspected that the victims assumed it was some kind of credit card offer or scam itself.

Anyone who has received a letter from Alliant Credit Union or has observed an Alliant Credit Union account on their credit report contact HHPD so they can determine if they are a victim of this scam.

